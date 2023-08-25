© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
With inflation outlook uncertain, people looking for new jobs are seeing lower starting salaries

Published August 25, 2023 at 6:11 AM MDT

Workers looking for a new job may be finding that starting salaries are much lower right now compared to even a few months ago, as more employers are being cautious about their generosity to new recruits. This comes as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told the public Friday that inflation is down from its peak, but remains too high.

Here & Now’s Celeste Headlee speaks with Mike Regan, a senior editor at Bloomberg News.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

