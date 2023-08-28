© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?

Lahaina teacher leads efforts to remember children killed and missing after wildfires

By Kira Wakeam
Published August 28, 2023 at 5:22 AM MDT

In the aftermath of the wildfires in Lahaina, some local teachers have come together to create a memorial for students killed in the disaster.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Kira Wakeam

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate