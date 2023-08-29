© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

13 trees are on the shortlist to win the U.K.'s Tree of the Year Contest

Published August 29, 2023 at 3:12 AM MDT

An introduction to some of the favorites to win Tree of the Year in the United Kingdom. The finalists have been chosen and voting runs through October.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate