Morning news brief
Florida braces for Idalia, which is set to become a hurricane. Schools and hospitals recommend masking over rising COVID cases. And Uganda makes charges in its first "aggravated homosexuality" case.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Florida braces for Idalia, which is set to become a hurricane. Schools and hospitals recommend masking over rising COVID cases. And Uganda makes charges in its first "aggravated homosexuality" case.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.