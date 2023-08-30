© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
The latest on the coup in Gabon

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published August 30, 2023 at 3:40 PM MDT

Overnight there was a coup in the central African nation of Gabon. Military officers announced they had seized power and placed the president under house arrest after a questionable election.

