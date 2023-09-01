© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Firefighters struggle to contain severe wildfires in northern Greece

By Lydia Emmanouilidou
Published September 1, 2023 at 2:52 PM MDT

Northern Greece is experiencing the worst wildfires the European Union has ever seen. Extreme weather attributed to climate change is partly responsible.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Lydia Emmanouilidou

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate