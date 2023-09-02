© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Life Kit: Dealing with anxiety

By Marielle Segarra
Published September 2, 2023 at 2:45 PM MDT

Anxiety can feel awful. But it can also be a helpful warning signal — telling us when we're in danger or out of alignment with our true feelings. NPR's Life Kit has tips for dealing with anxiety.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Marielle Segarra
Marielle Segarra is a reporter and the host of NPR's Life Kit, the award-winning podcast and radio show that shares trustworthy, nonjudgmental tips that help listeners navigate their lives.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate