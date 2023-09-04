© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Borderless' tells story of Guatemalan mother and daughter's journey to the U.S.

Published September 4, 2023 at 6:40 AM MDT

Find a book excerpt here.

In our continuing look at some of our favorite book conversations of the past year, we revisit host Deepa Fernandes’ talk with Jennifer De Leon about her young adult novel “Borderless.”

The book centers around Maya, a young Guatemalan girl who, along with her mother, is forced to leave her home and attempt to immigrate to the United States.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate