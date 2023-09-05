Congress mulls more money for Ukraine, as Zelenskyy replaces his defense minister
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Michael Bociurkiw, an expert on foreign affairs, about the replacement of the Ukrainian defense minister.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Michael Bociurkiw, an expert on foreign affairs, about the replacement of the Ukrainian defense minister.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.