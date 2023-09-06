© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blinken reaffirms U.S. support on trip to Ukraine

By Michele Kelemen
Published September 6, 2023 at 2:48 PM MDT

Ahead of the UN General Assembly, Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Kyiv. There, he reaffirmed U.S. support for Ukraine and announced another $1 billion in aid.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate