Morning news brief
Sudanese refugees in Chad scramble to survive. Judge rules floating border barrier in Texas must be removed. At least two defendants in the Ga. election interference case will go on trial next month.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Sudanese refugees in Chad scramble to survive. Judge rules floating border barrier in Texas must be removed. At least two defendants in the Ga. election interference case will go on trial next month.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.