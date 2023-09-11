How the motivation to join the Marine Corps has changed since 9/11
Twenty-two years after the Sept. 11 attacks, different motivations are drawing Marine recruits into service. New recruits were born years after the attacks.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Twenty-two years after the Sept. 11 attacks, different motivations are drawing Marine recruits into service. New recruits were born years after the attacks.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.