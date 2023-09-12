© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Planned outages for maintenance are scheduled to last less than an hour for KBSS Sun Valley Tuesday morning and KBSW Twin Falls Tuesday afternoon.

Rival factions are making a storm-driven natural disaster in Libya worse

By Steve Inskeep,
Ruth Sherlock
Published September 12, 2023 at 8:07 AM MDT

Officials say hundreds are dead and thousands feared missing after a storm unleashes massive flooding in underserved and war-divided towns in Libya.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
