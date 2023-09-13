© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pa. authorities have caught a convicted murderer who escaped from jail 2 weeks ago

By Leila Fadel
Published September 13, 2023 at 8:02 AM MDT

Authorities in Pennsylvania have caught an escaped convict who had been on the run for two weeks after fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate