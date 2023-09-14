Despite strained relations, U.S. and China still pay tribute to Gen. Joseph Stilwell
A museum in the Chinese city of Chongqing is dedicated to U.S. Gen. Joseph Stilwell, who commanded the China-Burma-India Theater in World War 2.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A museum in the Chinese city of Chongqing is dedicated to U.S. Gen. Joseph Stilwell, who commanded the China-Burma-India Theater in World War 2.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.