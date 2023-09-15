Automakers are not the only business that will be affected by the UAW strike
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Twin City Die Castings CEO Todd Olson about how a prolonged UAW strike could affect auto parts manufacturers.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Twin City Die Castings CEO Todd Olson about how a prolonged UAW strike could affect auto parts manufacturers.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.