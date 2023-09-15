© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Biden impeachment, age and union support reverberate this week in politics

Published September 15, 2023 at 7:06 AM MDT

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes and Peter O’Dowd convene the weekly politics roundtable with NBC’s Scott Wong and Todd Spangler of the Detroit Free Press to discuss the latest on how auto union support and President Biden’s age will play out in the 2024 presidential race, and how House Republicans are tangled over a Biden impeachment and government spending.

