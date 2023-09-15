© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today to help bring more stories to more ears.

Inside an AI extravaganza

By Dara Kerr
Published September 15, 2023 at 3:19 PM MDT

Thousands of A.I. enthusiasts are converging in San Francisco this week for what's billed as the "world's largest A.I. event," which stands in sharp contrast to what's happening in Washington.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Dara Kerr
Dara Kerr is a tech reporter for NPR. She examines the choices tech companies make and the influence they wield over our lives and society.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate