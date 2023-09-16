Morocco's hardest-hit earthquake victims are high up in the Atlas mountains
Relief organizations face mammoth obstacles in getting help to the people and villages in Morocco's mountains that were damaged by the earthquake.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Relief organizations face mammoth obstacles in getting help to the people and villages in Morocco's mountains that were damaged by the earthquake.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.