Grocery delivery app Instacart goes public

By Alina Selyukh
Published September 19, 2023 at 2:50 PM MDT

Instacart is going public with actual profit to show for itself. But a lot of it has to do with the company's growing foray into digital advertising, not the basics of its operations.

Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
