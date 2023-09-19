In Good Health: When a popular decongestant doesn't work

Have you ever suffered from a cold or allergies, reached for medication, and well, it doesn’t work?Phenylephrine, acommon ingredient in many over-the-counter decongestant medications, may not be doing anything for your stuffy nose.

Last week, an FDA advisory panel unanimously agreed that the ingredient is ineffective. The decision could affect hundreds of products including Sudafed PE, NyQuil Severe Cold and Flu, and Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion.

This comes as COVID cases continue to rise and as we head into fall allergy season. Studies show that human-caused climate change is making allergies more intense and last longer.

Our panel talks about the best alternatives for relief and how you should be preparing for the colder months as sicknesses surge.

