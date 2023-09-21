The News Roundup - International

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is catching flak this week for scaling back his country’s climate goals in a press conference this Wednesday, angering politicians and business leaders.

Relations between India and Canada are tense this week after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that the Indian government had a hand in the assassination of a Sikh activist on Canadian soil.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeared in a Moscow court this week to appeal his imprisonment on espionage charges. The appeal was returned to a lower court to deal with procedural violations.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5