Democratic Sen. Menendez indicted on federal corruption charges
A federal indictment unsealed Friday accuses Menendez and his wife of engaging in "a corrupt relationship with three New Jersey associates and businessmen."
Copyright 2023 NPR
A federal indictment unsealed Friday accuses Menendez and his wife of engaging in "a corrupt relationship with three New Jersey associates and businessmen."
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.