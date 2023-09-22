© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today to help bring more stories to more ears.

Teenage reporter stays on beat in Texas AG impeachment story

By Sergio Martinez Beltrán
Published September 22, 2023 at 2:29 PM MDT

One reporter stood out among the press covering Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial last week: a 13-year-old boy, reporting for his own paper.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Sergio Martinez Beltrán

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate