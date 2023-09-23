How corruption within Libya's warring factions worsened the impact of floods
NPR's Scott Simon asks Atlantic Council researcher Alia Brahimi how corruption in Libya contributed to the devastation wrought by recent flooding there.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon asks Atlantic Council researcher Alia Brahimi how corruption in Libya contributed to the devastation wrought by recent flooding there.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.