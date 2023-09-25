© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Asteroid sample could reveal more about the solar system's origins

Published September 25, 2023 at 7:52 AM MDT
In this handout provided by NASA, The sample return capsule from NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission landed at the Department of Defense's Utah Test and Training Range. (Keegan Barber/NASA via Getty Images)
After seven years of space flight and billions of miles traveled, the first asteroid sample landed safely on Earth on Sunday. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission capsule contains an 8.8-ounce asteroid sample that could help scientists worldwide learn more about the solar system’s origins.

We speak to Dani Mendoza DellaGiustina, the deputy principal investigator for the OSIRIS-REx mission.

