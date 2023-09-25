© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today to help bring more stories to more ears.

Low enlistment numbers has the Army rethinking their tactics to attract new recruits

By Tom Bowman
Published September 25, 2023 at 2:36 PM MDT

At the Minnesota State Fair, Army recruiters are trying to entice young men and women to sign up. But they are facing serious challenges.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
See stories by Tom Bowman

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate