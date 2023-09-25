© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WGA reaches tentative agreement with studios to end the writers' strike

Published September 25, 2023 at 6:06 AM MDT

Hollywood writers and studios have reached a tentative agreement that could soon end a nearly five-month-long strike. The Writers Guild of America called the deal “exceptional.”

It covers issues such as higher residuals when shows are rerun on streaming platforms, minimum staffing for TV series and protections against artificial intelligence.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes discusses details with Wendy Lee, digital media reporter at the Los Angeles Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

