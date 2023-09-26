A possible government shutdown is days away with few solutions being discussed
Congress is back in session to try to come to some kind of budget agreement to prevent the government from shutting down at the end of the week.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Congress is back in session to try to come to some kind of budget agreement to prevent the government from shutting down at the end of the week.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.