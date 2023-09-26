'The Museum of Failures' explores identity, immigration and keeping family secrets

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Thrity Umrigar, author of the new novel “The Museum of Failures,” which comes out Tuesday. The book centers around Remy, an Indian-American advertising executive, who returns to India to adopt a child and uncovers a wealth of family secrets.

Thrity Umrigar is the author of “The Museum of Failures.” (Laura Watilo Blake)

Book excerpt: ‘The Museum of Failures’

By Thrity Umrigar

