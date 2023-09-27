© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Former President Trump found liable for fraud

Published September 27, 2023 at 7:06 AM MDT

Judge Arthur Engoron found that former President Donald Trump, his sons and his companies deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his properties and exaggerating his net worth to get loans and make real estate deals. The decision orders that Trump lose his business certificates, which are necessary to operate in New York.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Pultizer-Prize-winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

