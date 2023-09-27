Morning news brief
Donald Trump won't be a part of Wednesday's GOP presidential primary debate. Amazon faces a federal monopoly lawsuit. The rollout of the new COVID vaccine has been hampered by distribution problems.
Copyright 2023 NPR
