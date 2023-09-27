© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today to help bring more stories to more ears.

School districts rush to stock Narcan, the best defense against fentanyl

By Sequoia Carrillo
Published September 27, 2023 at 3:14 AM MDT

Narcan is the best option schools have to save students from an overdose, but it's only readily available in a handful of the nation's districts.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Sequoia Carrillo
Sequoia Carrillo is an assistant editor for NPR's Education Team. Along with writing, producing, and reporting for the team, she manages the Student Podcast Challenge.
See stories by Sequoia Carrillo

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate