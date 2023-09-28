© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Examining what it's like for some of the sellers who market their goods on Amazon

By Dara Kerr
Published September 28, 2023 at 3:15 AM MDT

The federal government sued Amazon this week saying it's abusing its monopoly power. One key allegation is Amazon puts the squeeze on sellers

Copyright 2023 NPR

Dara Kerr
Dara Kerr is a tech reporter for NPR. She examines the choices tech companies make and the influence they wield over our lives and society.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate