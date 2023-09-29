A Philadelphia Phillies fan was refused entry into the ballpark. Why?
The fan's support animal was not a service dog, and the Phillies have a rule about that. The fan's support animal happened to be 5' long alligator named Wally.
Copyright 2023 NPR
