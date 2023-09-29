Congressional spending fight could blow past deadline for shutdown
Government funding runs out at the end of the day tomorrow and Congress seems resigned to dragging the spending fight past the deadline for a shutdown.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Government funding runs out at the end of the day tomorrow and Congress seems resigned to dragging the spending fight past the deadline for a shutdown.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.