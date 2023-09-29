'It was a photographer's dream': Remembering the Sycamore Gap tree
A 200-year-old beloved tree in northern England, was vandalized and cut down this week. Visitors have shared their memories of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A 200-year-old beloved tree in northern England, was vandalized and cut down this week. Visitors have shared their memories of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.