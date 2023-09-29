© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Station Outage In Lewiston 88.9 FM KLCZ Starting Sept. 29

'It was a photographer's dream': Remembering the Sycamore Gap tree

By Alejandra Marquez Janse,
Manuela López RestrepoTinbete Ermyas
Published September 29, 2023 at 2:41 PM MDT

A 200-year-old beloved tree in northern England, was vandalized and cut down this week. Visitors have shared their memories of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Alejandra Marquez Janse
Alejandra Marquez Janse is a producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered. She was part of a team that traveled to Uvalde, Texas, months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary to cover its impact on the community. She also helped script and produce NPR's first bilingual special coverage of the State of the Union – broadcast in Spanish and English.
Manuela López Restrepo
Manuela López Restrepo is a producer and writer at All Things Considered. She's been at NPR since graduating from The University of Maryland, and has worked at shows like Morning Edition and It's Been A Minute. She lives in Brooklyn with her cat Martin.
Tinbete Ermyas

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate