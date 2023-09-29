Morning news brief
Deadline for a government shutdown looms. Health care workers at Kaiser Permanente near a nationwide walkout. The parents of the founder of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX face their own legal troubles.
Copyright 2023 NPR
