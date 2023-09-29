© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Station Outage In Lewiston 88.9 FM KLCZ Starting Sept. 29

Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90: Reflecting on her trailblazing impact

Published September 29, 2023 at 6:06 AM MDT
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-CA is seen during the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C. on June 2, 2020. (Tom Williams/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-CA is seen during the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C. on June 2, 2020. (Tom Williams/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein has died at the age of 90.

Although her health had been declining for some time, she had refused recent calls to step down from her seat. She was known as a trailblazer, and her death comes as the Senate confronts a deadline over a potential government shutdown.

Here & Now’s Celeste Headlee talks with Marisa Lagos, political correspondent for KQED.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate