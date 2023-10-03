© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Republican strategist weighs in on what comes next after McCarthy ouster

By Vincent Acovino,
Patrick JarenwattananonJuana Summers
Published October 3, 2023 at 3:45 PM MDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Republican strategist Ron Bonjean about the U.S. House vote to remove California Congressman Kevin McCarthy has speaker.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Vincent Acovino
See stories by Vincent Acovino
Patrick Jarenwattananon
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate