What it was like for one representative who supported keeping McCarthy as speaker
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Republican Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks about the vote to ouster Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the house.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Republican Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks about the vote to ouster Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the house.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.