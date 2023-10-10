Israeli hostages seized by a Hamas include a mother and her children
NPR's Michel Martin talks to the cousin of a woman presumed to have been kidnapped by Hamas, along with her children, during the weekend's attack on Israel.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin talks to the cousin of a woman presumed to have been kidnapped by Hamas, along with her children, during the weekend's attack on Israel.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.