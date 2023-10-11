© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wall street wore Birkenstocks as the sandal-maker debuted on the Stock Exchange

By Alina Selyukh
Published October 11, 2023 at 2:47 PM MDT

At nearly 250 years old, sandal-maker Birkenstock is — for one day — both the oldest and the newest company on the New York Stock Exchange.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
See stories by Alina Selyukh

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate