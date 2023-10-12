Morning news brief
Days into the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza is in a deep humanitarian crisis. Republicans chose Majority Leader Steve Scalise to be their nominee for House speaker. Scientists use AI to speed up discoveries.
Copyright 2023 NPR
