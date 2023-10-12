© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
September inflation and Social Security's Cost Of Living Adjustment

By Scott Horsley
Published October 12, 2023 at 3:05 PM MDT

The cost of living is still going up, but not as fast as it had been. Social Security recipients will get a cost of living increase of 3.2% next year.

