Thousands of Afghans are without homes after devastating earthquakes
The United Nations is pleading for more aid as thousands of Afghans shiver in tents after earthquakes flattened villages and killed more than 1,000 people.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The United Nations is pleading for more aid as thousands of Afghans shiver in tents after earthquakes flattened villages and killed more than 1,000 people.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.