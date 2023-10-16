Western Afghanistan has been hit once more by an earthquake
It's the seventh earthquake to roil this area in the past 10 days, and there have been several aftershocks. The U.N. has struggled to raise money for Afghans.
Copyright 2023 NPR
It's the seventh earthquake to roil this area in the past 10 days, and there have been several aftershocks. The U.N. has struggled to raise money for Afghans.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.