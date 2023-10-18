© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

More Than Music: The Mahler's musical directors

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published October 18, 2023 at 7:17 AM MDT

Fans of Gustav Mahler know him as a great composer and great personality. He was also a formidable conductor. Between 1908 and 1911, he conducted New York’s Metropolitan Opera, then the New York Symphony and New York Philharmonic.

He was also controversial for reasons tied to a debate that’s going on right now in the classical music world; that’s the role of the music director. How is it being redefined and by whom? What is a conductor for? In what ways are they appreciated as genuine cultural leaders?

If Mahler proved a controversial cultural asset, his marriage was always controversial. Alma Mahler was a glamourous Viennese woman 20 years his junior.

She had a string of famous romantic partnerships. All of this is the subject matter of a recent novel by Joseph Horowitz.

Listeners to 1A know Joe for the More than Music features he regularly hosts. His book is called “The Marriage: The Mahlers in New York.”

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Rupert Allman

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate