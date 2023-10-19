© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A museum dedicated to women in the arts is about to reopen after a renovation

By Olivia Hampton
Published October 19, 2023 at 3:11 AM MDT

The National Museum of Women in the Arts, the world's first major museum dedicated to championing women artists, reopens after a two-year renovation.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Olivia Hampton

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate