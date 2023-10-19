© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Pressure mounts on Egypt to open its border to Gaza refugees

Published October 19, 2023 at 7:11 AM MDT

Egypt and Israel control the Rafah crossing, which is the way out for desperate Palestinians trapped by Israel’s blockade and attacks.

But while Egypt recently allowed for aid trucks to use the crossing, the country is not allowing refugees through. The border has also reportedly been damaged by Israel’s air strikes.

Host Scott Tong hears from Michael Wahid Hanna, the U.S. program director at the International Crisis Group.

